Navajo Division for Children & Family Services Receives Approval From the Bureau of Indian Affairs for Historic 477 Plan

Details By Native News Online Staff October 23, 2024

On October 10, 2024, the Navajo Nation Division for Children & Family Services (DCFS), previously known as the Division of Social Services, received official approval for their "DCFS 477 Plan" from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Public Law 102-477 allows Tribes to voluntarily integrate employment, training, and related services, aiming to improve service effectiveness, reduce unemployment in Indian communities, and support Tribally defined goals aligned with self-determination policies.

“This DCFS team effort in developing the 477 Plan began in the beginning of the year which involved many collaborative meetings with BIA Workforce Development Specialist, Rae Belle Smeaton Whitcomb of the Curyung Tribe,” states Mary Descheeny-Reyna, senior staff with the DCFS Executive Office. “DCFS was fully transparent in communicating helpful information and developments through hosting public information sessions.”

The approval process featured several information meetings with key stakeholders, including the Navajo Nation Office of the President & Vice President, the 25th Navajo Nation Council, Navajo Nation Division Directors, the Navajo Health, Education & Human Services Committee, the Navajo Department of Justice, and division staff.

On June 13, 2024, the 477 Plan received a historic approval, passing through three levels of oversight in a single day: the Health, Education & Human Services Committee, the Naa’bik’iyati’ Committee, and a Special Navajo Nation Council Session, where it was unanimously approved for submission. The 53-page plan was then forwarded to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 90-day review.

“This is one of the changes the Navajo people voted for in January 2022,” states Thomas Cody, Executive Director of the Division for Children & Family Services. “We are making changes to make it our own and easier to spend the funds. The Navajo Nation can now truly develop programs that reflect the needs of the people.”

The DCFS staff's diligent efforts led to the approval, marking the establishment of the Navajo Nation's first 477 Program. Further updates on the next steps will be available soon on the DCFS website, www.nndss.org.

