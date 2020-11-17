Currents

Navajo Dept. of Health Identifies 55 Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid-19

Details By Native News Online Staff November 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 146 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 605 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 8,011 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 141,166 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,744, including two delayed unreported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,002

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,494

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,385

Gallup Service Unit: 2,171

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,523

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,018

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,443

Winslow Service Unit: 699

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown remains in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,112 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 2,984 new cases, and Utah reported 3,178 cases.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified the following 55 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12:

Alamo Bread Springs Baca/Prewitt Bird Springs* Bodaway/Gap Cameron Casamero Lake* Chichiltah Chilchinbeto* Chinle Churchrock Counselor* Coyote Canyon* Crownpoint Dilkon* Forest Lake* Fort Defiance* Gadiiahi* Ganado* Hogback* Houck* Indian Wells* Iyanbito* Kaibeto* Kayenta Leupp* Lupton* Many Farms* Mariano Lake Nahatadziil* Nahodishgish Naschitti Pinedale Pinon Pueblo Pintado* Rock Point Rock Springs Round Rock Sanostee* Sheepsprings Shiprock Smith Lake St. Michaels* Teec Nos Pos* Thoreau Tohajiilee Tohatchi Tonalea Tsayatoh Tselani/Cottonwood* Tuba City Twin Lakes* Upper Fruitland* Whippoorwill* White Cone*

* Chapters added in the new 14-day period

“This invisible monster known as COVID-19 is devastating our country and the Navajo Nation. We cannot be complacent and careless about where we go, who we interact with, and the everyday choices we make. We love our Navajo people and we want everyone to be safe and healthy, but there are far too many people that continue to travel, to hold gatherings, and put themselves at unnecessary risk of catching the virus. We also want to thank the majority of our people who are staying home and adhering to the public health orders. We all have to remember that anyone can get COVID-19, but not everyone shows symptoms and that makes this virus very dangerous and potentially deadly," Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez said.

"Everyone should be staying home 24/7 unless you are an essential employee and required to report to work, or if you have an emergency, or to get essential items like groceries or medication. Stay home, wear a mask if you must go into public, do not attend or hold in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

To encourage residents to stay local during the three-week stay-at-home lockdown, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments will remain open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 3:00 p.m. (MST). These businesses are required to ensure employees and customers wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect high-touch surfaces, access to hand wash stations, sanitizers and gloves, and limit the number of customers in any enclosed areas.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1605753463339000&usg=AOvVaw3pkZd6vURQn4S2el5BnQbn">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff