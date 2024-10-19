Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. Walks On at 107

“On behalf of the entire Navajo Nation, our Navajo veterans and service men and women, First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren and me, we extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Mr. Kinsel,” President Nygren said. “Mr. Kinsel was a Marine who bravely and selflessly fought for all of us in the most terrifying circumstances with the greatest responsibility as a Navajo Code Talker. He fought alongside his brothers in arms, for the U.S. Marine Corps, for the United States and to protect the Navajo Nation in a time of war.”

In the 1940s, Mr. Kinsel was among the young Navajos who enlisted in the Marine Corps during wartime, leaving the safety of their homeland to defend the country, fully aware of the risks involved. Kinsel served as a Navajo Code Talker in World War II in the 9th Marine Regiment and the 3rd Marine Division during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was among the brave Navajo men who used the Diné language to develop an unbreakable code during World War II, contributing to the United States’ victory.

“On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers. Beyond his legacy of a warrior, he was also a proud Navajo man who upheld the values of his heritage while serving his country with distinction. As we honor his life, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones, and the entire Navajo Nation. May his spirit rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire generations to come,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

“It is appropriate for us to acknowledge, recognize and honor this distinguished man’s life, bravery and steadfast dedication to his family, community of Lukachukai and to the entire Navajo Nation as a model Navajo citizen and warrior,” President Nygren said.

Mr. Kinsel’s son Ronald Kinsel shared the news of his father’s passing with President Nygren.

“Cheii passed early this morning in his sleep,” he said. “The howling wind brought his parents and relatives that came for him early dawn today. He used to keep asking if it snowed yet. He was waiting for the first snow to take his spiritual journey. Moisture lifted his footprints this morning. He lived a very long, full and accomplished life. What he and the other Code Talkers accomplished changed the course of history, and will always be remembered, and I will continue to tell his legend and greatness.”

Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Executive Director Bobbie Ann Baldwin acknowledged Mr. Kinsel’s courage and dedication to his Navajo culture.

“We honor the life of our brave Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr.,” Director Baldwin said. “His heroism, courage and love for our Diné way life is beyond measure. We salute you Corporal Kinsel. Semper Fi.”

Veterans Administration Interim Deputy Director Olin Kieyoomia, who worked to ensure Mr. Kinsel received his long-awaited home renovations and knew him well, said the Navajo Nation has lost someone precious.

“The Navajo Nation has lost a treasure, a hero, a man who shaped history by saving countless lives with our Navajo language and instilled pride within the Navajo Nation and the world,” Deputy Director Kieyoomia said. “He is an example of the title United States Marine. He will be forever missed and remembered. Condolences to the family of the late Honorable John Kinsel, Sr.”

He, like hundreds of others, left the safety and peace of their Navajo homeland to defend the country not knowing where they would go but knowing they may not return.

“He used our Navajo language to protect us and keep us alive through a war, and to this day in his most senior years,” President Nygren said. “He lived an honorable and happy life for 107 years. I’m glad we were able to improve the home he built himself that he didn’t want to leave, and that he was able to enjoy for a few months. But I’m sad it couldn’t have been for longer. He earned it and he deserved it.”

Last August, Mr. Kinsel and his family celebrated the completion of renovations to his home by the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration.

Born in Cove, Arizona, in 1917, Mr. Kinsel was Kinłichíi’nii and born for Tábąąhá, with Naakaii Dine’é as his maternal grandfather and Bit’ahnii as his paternal grandfather. He resided in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.