Native News Weekly (October 6, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 06, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Legislation to Combat Opioid Epidemic Introduced

Reps. Rick Larsen (WA-02) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) introduced the End Fentanyl Trafficking with Local Task Forces Act to establish a dedicated federal funding stream to help multi-jurisdictional drug task forces combat opioid trafficking in Washington state and across the country.

“The opioid epidemic has devastated Northwest Washington,” said Larsen, who released a district opioid report in January. “Members of local, state and Tribal law enforcement have told me they often lack the funding and resources to stem the flow of opioids and fentanyl that harm the communities they serve. This bill invests in and empowers multi-jurisdictional task forces to get more opioids and fentanyl off our streets – a critical investment that will protect Northwest Washington communities and save lives.”

Two Washington state tribal leaders weighed in on the bill's introduction.

Tulalip Tribes Chairwoman Teri Gobin:

“The drug trafficking distribution network has expanded throughout Washington State and into our tribal communities, crossing jurisdictional boundaries and exploiting law enforcement resources and jurisdictional gaps. The Tulalip Indian Reservation is located adjacent to Interstate-5, a major thoroughfare for fentanyl and other illicit drugs. The Tulalip Police Department needs improvements to technology and sufficient resources to create a multi-jurisdictional approach to combat the opioid crisis that has had devastating effects on tribal members, their families, and many Washingtonians. The End Fentanyl Trafficking with Local Task Force Act will do just this. We urge Congress to pass this important piece of legislation.”

Lummi Indian Business Council Chairman Anthony Hillaire:

“On behalf of the Lummi Nation, a sovereign government recognized under the Constitution of the United States and a signatory of the Point Elliot Treaty of 1855, I write to formally endorse a proposed Bill drafted for the 118" Congress 2D session in the House of Representatives, known as the ‘End Fentanyl Trafficking with Local Task Forces Act’.

Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $1.5 Billion in State and Tribal Opioid Response Grants

Administered through SAMHSA, the grants support evidence-based, holistic practices to address the overdose crisis through prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support. Tribal grant amounts increased more than 14.5% over FY 2023 levels, including a needs-based supplement to support Tribes in counties with a high level of overdose among Tribal members. "Tribal and state opioid response grants are an integral part of advancing President Biden’s and Vice President Harris' Unity Agenda for the Nation, and a key tool to beating the opioid epidemic," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Information on FY 2024 awardees is available in this HHS Press Release.

IHS Tribal Consultations on Contract Support Cost (CSC) Methodology for Program Income

Indian Health Service (IHS) is seeking recommendations on funding methodologies for the payment of eligible CSC incurred by Tribes and Tribal organizations related to expenditures of program income to further the purposes of their respective Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contracts and compacts. The next consultation will take place on October 9 (virtually) at 1:00 – 5:00pm ET. Please contact Johnnita Tsabetsaye for registration information at [email protected]. Written comments may also be submitted through October 11 to [email protected] with the subject line, "CSC Methodology for Program Income." Further background and registration information is included in this Dear Tribal Leader Letter .

