Native News Weekly (October 29, 2023): D.C. Briefs

October 29, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

FCC Tribal Workshop to be Held November 2-3 in Indian Island, Maine

The Federal Communications Commission is holding a tribal workshop at the Penoscot Nation in Indian Island, Maine on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3.

Topics Include:

A training session on the Broadband Data Collection and broadband map, tailored to Tribal leaders, Tribal providers and other Tribal filers.

An introduction to the FCC rulemaking process, including how to file comments, meeting with FCC staff about rulemakings, and keeping up with FCC proceedings.

Presentations on the Universal Service Fund and FCC programs, including Affordable Connectivity Program and E-Rate Tribal Library Program, that support the deployment of communications infrastructure and services in Tribal communities.

Presentations from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Update on current FCC proceedings.

FCC Workshop Host Tribe: Penobscot Nation

Location: Nic Sapiel Building, 27 Wabanaki Way, Indian Island, ME 04468

Dates/Time: Thursday, November 2 (8:30am-5:00pm) and Friday, November 3 (8:30am – noon)

Registration is free. Please send your name, title, Tribal affiliation, and contact information, with the subject line “November Workshop” to [email protected]. ONAP will email logistical information to all registrants.

Questions about the workshop may be directed to Lloyd Collier, [email protected]

FCC' Office of Native Affairs and Policy is Seeking to Hire Attorney

The Office of Native Affairs and Policy (ONAP) in the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau is looking to hire an attorney to join our team. ONAP is seeking a Senior Attorney with experience in Tribal affairs. ONAP was established by the FCC in 2010, with a mission to bring the benefits of modern communications to all Native communities. In addition to assisting the FCC in developing policies and programs to provide communications services on Tribal lands, ONAP plans and leads the FCC’s outreach to Tribal governments and organizations, and oversees the work of the Native Nations Communications Task Force.

Applications should be submitted by November 9, 2023 through USAJOBS (www.usajobs.gov).

The Attorney Advisor announcement detailing duties and requirements is available at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/757068600

Information about ONAP’s mission and initiatives is available at https://www.fcc.gov/office-native-affairs-and-policy

Further questions regarding the announcement can be directed to: [email protected]

The event page, which will be updated with more information, is HERE.

