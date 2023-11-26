fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Native News Weekly (November 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

House Natural Resources Commiteee to Hold a Historic & Cultural Preservation Roundtable

 House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Friday issued the following statement to commemorate Native American Heritage Day. 

Ranking Member Grijalva also announced that he will hold a Historic and Cultural Preservation Roundtable next Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Preserving the stories of Indigenous peoples is critical to maintaining the country’s full historic and cultural legacy. A media advisory with additional details about the panel is forthcoming.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

Treaury Department Releases Final Rule on State/Local Recovery Funds and Schedules Tribal Consultation

The U.S. Department of Treasury published a a new interim final rule (IFR) for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, as well as sending out a Dear Tribal Leader letter requesting consultation on the newly released rule.

There will be  a consultation session held on November 29th at 2 p.m. ET. In addition to the consultation session, the Treasury is accepting comments until December 22nd. Submit written comments at [email protected].

US DOT Announces Grants to Several Tribes

 The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Monday announced it is advancing vital transportation projects in underserved communities across the United States.

“As most of Indian Country is rural, we are happy to use these opportunities to work with them and ensure these historic opportunities under the BIL are accessible for all Americans,” said Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs Arlando Teller (Navajo).  

lowa Dee-ni’ Nation (California)  Design of separated pedestrian pathway and lighting for Connected Communities  $315,000 
Nulato Village (Alaska)  Design, permitting, and estimates for Nulato Small Port Development  $320,000 
Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Government (Minnesota)  Feasibility study for secondary evacuation route for Nett Lake  $175,000 
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Minnesota)  Environmental study for Willard Munger State Trail Connection  $320,000 
Karuk Tribe (California)  Tribal Transit Feasibility Study and Design for improved transit services  $40,000 
Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Michigan)  Design and permitting for new road and trail (Wi-Zhewébzet Ė-Zhyaygo: We Are Going Into the Future)  $300,324 
Igiugig Village Council (Alaska)  Design and permitting for Diamond Point integrated breakwater and barge landing   $129,676

 

 Help us ensure that the celebration of Native Heritage never stops by donating here.

 

More Stories Like This

Celebrating Native American Heritage Day
Mashpee Wampanoag Takes No Responsibility for Tribal Citizen Waving Palestinian Flag During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Happy Thanksgiving from the Navajo Tribal Council
#GivingTuesday: Here are 20 Native Nonprofits Worthy of Your Support

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower.

November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage. 
If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter.  
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

 
 