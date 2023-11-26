Native News Weekly (November 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 26, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

House Natural Resources Commiteee to Hold a Historic & Cultural Preservation Roundtable

House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Friday issued the following statement to commemorate Native American Heritage Day.

Ranking Member Grijalva also announced that he will hold a Historic and Cultural Preservation Roundtable next Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Preserving the stories of Indigenous peoples is critical to maintaining the country’s full historic and cultural legacy. A media advisory with additional details about the panel is forthcoming.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Treaury Department Releases Final Rule on State/Local Recovery Funds and Schedules Tribal Consultation

The U.S. Department of Treasury published a a new interim final rule (IFR) for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, as well as sending out a Dear Tribal Leader letter requesting consultation on the newly released rule.

There will be a consultation session held on November 29th at 2 p.m. ET. In addition to the consultation session, the Treasury is accepting comments until December 22nd. Submit written comments at [email protected].

US DOT Announces Grants to Several Tribes

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Monday announced it is advancing vital transportation projects in underserved communities across the United States.

“As most of Indian Country is rural, we are happy to use these opportunities to work with them and ensure these historic opportunities under the BIL are accessible for all Americans,” said Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs Arlando Teller (Navajo).

Help us ensure that the celebration of Native Heritage never stops by donating here.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter