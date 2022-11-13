Native News Weekly (November 13, 2022): DC Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 13, 2022

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Emergency Declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida Approved

On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved federal emergency aid to be provided to the Seminole Tribe of Florida in order to provide support in the tribe’s response to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole.

FEMA has been authorized to provide emergency assistance, help, and resources as they see fit to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

The Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the area is Thomas J. McCool.

SBA to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by Hosting Webinar Panel

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is hosting a live webinar panel discussion with Jackson Brossy, assistant administrator, Office of Native American Affairs, and small business owner Carrie Hill of Chill Baskets in Akwesasne, New York, in honor of National Native American Heritage Month, Nov. 17., 1 to 2 p.m. EST.

The discussion will center on the value of financial wellness, the generational wealth that can be created via business ownership and expanding equity, and opportunities to support Native-owned small businesses, according to the SBA. The discussion will also cover the SBA’s services that assist Native startups looking to launch as well as existing small companies as they pivot and grow in a changing climate.

Sign up for the SBA’s live webinar here.

Department of Homeland Security Starting Tribal Consultations with Tribal Leaders

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans is looking to do consultations with tribal leaders regarding homeland security efforts that are being developed. This includes an update on the Strategic Approach for Arctic Homeland Security.

The questions they are seeking input on are:

What are the most significant homeland security challenges you will face over the next four years?

In what specific ways would you like to see DHS and our Component agencies improve support to your communities?

What additional impacts do you believe climate change will have on your communities over the next few years?

Are you aware of existing DHS resources available to your communities? How can the Department of Homeland Security improve its outreach to inform Alaska Native communities about our mission in Alaska and the Arctic?

The virtual consultation sessions are as follows:

1. Virtual Consultation on December 12, 2022

TIME: 1:00pm to 2:30pm ET / 9:00am to 10:30am AKT / 8:00am to 9:30am HAT ONLINE: Microsoft Teams (link and conference line to be provided at registration) Please register by December 11, 2022.

2. Virtual Consultation on December 13, 2022

TIME: 7:00pm to 8:30pm ET / 3:00pm to 4:30pm AKT / 2:00pm to 3:30pm HAT ONLINE: Microsoft Teams (link and conference line to be provided at registration) Please register by December 12, 2022.

3. Virtual Consultation on December 14, 2022

TIME: 3:00pm to 4:30pm ET / 11:00am to 12:30pm AKT / 10am to 11:30am HAT ONLINE: Microsoft Teams (link and conference line to be provided at registration) Please register by December 13, 2022.

FDA Extends Comment Period on Institutional Review Boards Through Dec. 28

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is initiating consultation with federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes on two proposed rules: Institutional Review Boards; Cooperative Research[1] and Protection of Human Subjects and Institutional Review Boards[2]. These proposed rules published in the Federal Register on September 28, 2022 and are intended to further our harmonization with the Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects (the “Common Rule”).

Comments must be submitted to FDA using any of the following methods:

Electronic submissions : Follow the instructions for submitting comments on the Federal eRulemaking Portal at http://www.regulations.gov.

: Follow the instructions for submitting comments on the Federal eRulemaking Portal at http://www.regulations.gov. Written submissions via Mail/Hand delivery/Courier: Division of Dockets Management (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

IGA and Office of Clinical Policy wishes to provide and update that the comment period for the proposed rules has been extended through December 28, 2022.

Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is a staff reporter for Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

