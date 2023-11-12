Native News Weekly (November 12, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 12, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Holds Hearing on Fentanyl Use in Indian Country

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, led an oversight hearing titled, “Fentanyl in Native Communities: Native Perspectives on Addressing the Growing Crisis.”

“Fentanyl – a potent synthetic opioid – is contributing to a rapid rise in opioid-related deaths across the country, and Native communities are getting hit extra hard,” Chairman Schatz said “We have to listen to Native leaders, organizations, and health care professionals and support Native-led solutions to fight fentanyl in their homelands and surrounding communities.”

“Today, the Indian Affairs Committee held the first in a series of hearings on the fentanyl crisis,” Vice Chairman Murkowski said. “American Indian and Alaska Native populations had the highest drug overdose rates in both 2020 and 2021. Expert witnesses from Native communities shared how tribal leaders and Native health experts are responding to the crisis. I thank the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) for their testimony on the impacts to Alaska Natives and for recommending ways to provide better intervention, treatment, and prevention.”

IRS to Provide Virtual Workshop on Energy Tax Credits

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a virtual outreach workshop on Tuesday, December 12th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss clean energy tax credits for tribes. These credits were included as part of last year's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and opened up new options to tribes through Elect/Direct Pay tax credits.



The IRS will be sending a Microsoft Teams invite in a future email.



The IRA allows Indian tribal governments and Alaskan Native Corporations to benefit from certain clean energy tax credits through elective pay. For tax years beginning after December 31, 2022, an applicable entity that qualifies for a clean energy tax credit can make an elective payment election. This election will treat certain credits as a payment against their federal income tax liabilities rather than as a nonrefundable credit. The amount of the credit will first offset any tax liability of the entity and any excess will be refundable.

