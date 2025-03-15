Native News Weekly (March 16, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 16, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Continuing Resolution Maintains Advance Appropriations for IHS and Keeps Special Diabetes Program for Native Americans

This past week the House of Representative and Senate passed a Continuing Resolution (CR) to extend government funding set to expire on March 14, 2025, until September 30, 2025.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The CR maintains advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service (IHS) and extends the Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI), Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities, Community Health Center Funding, and the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) funding.

KEY PROVISIONS

Congressional Directed Spending:

The bill eliminates all the earmarked projects provided by the FY24 appropriations laws.

Indian Health Service:

Maintains advance appropriations for FY26 for the Indian Health Service (IHS).

Provides $38,709,000 anomaly for the IHS Services line item. Includes $38,709,000 IHS Services anomaly as advance appropriations to “become available on October 1, 2025, and remain available through September 30, 2027.”

Provides $3,920,000 anomaly for the IHS Facilities line item. Includes $38,709,000 IHS Services anomaly as advance appropriations to “become available on October 1, 2025, and remain available until expended.”

Rescinds $17,023,000 earmarked for Sanitation Facilities Construction projects.

Special Diabetes Programs for Indians (SDPI)

Extends SDPI at “$79,832,215 for the period beginning on April 1, 2025, and ending on September 30, 2025, to remain available until expended.’’ This brings the total FY25 funding for SDPI to $159,422,727.00.



Community Health Centers (CHC)

Extends CHC at “$2,135,835,616 for the period beginning on April 1, 2025, and ending on September 30, 2025.”

Telehealth

Extend flexibilities allowing for greater Medicare coverage of virtual health services until Sept. 30. The provisions, which stem from the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to expire March 31.

This provision allows federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), rural health clinics, and Medicare to pay for mental health telehealth services, without any in-person requirements. Without continuation of this provision, physicians would be required to provide an in-person service within the six months prior to beginning telehealth services.

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

Rescinds $890,788,000 in earmarked funds provided in FY24 for construction and renovation of health-care facilities and for training grants through HRSA.

Rescinds $72,090,000 in earmarked funds provided in FY24 for substance abuse and mental health projects.

However, the bill does eliminate earmarked projects provided by the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations laws, including $17 million earmarked for IHS sanitation and Facilities Construction projects. CLICK to read a more detailed analysis of the Continuing Resolution.

National Native Organizations Want to Know How You Have Been Impacted by Recent Federal Actions

several surveys have been developed by various organizations seeking information about the impacts of policies such as the recent funding freezes, executive orders, and memoranda. These surveys and additional resources from Tribal organizations are available here.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter