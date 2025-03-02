Native News Weekly (March 1, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff March 02, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Funds Granted to Help Tribes Monitor and Protect Air Quality

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced on Wednesday that Northern Arizona University (NAU) will receive a $589,002 grant through the EPA’s American Indian Air Quality Training Program (AIAQTP) to help tribal communities monitor and protect air quality on their sovereign lands.

“Tribes across Arizona are working to protect air quality and keep their communities healthy,” said Kelly. “This gives them the tools to track air quality and protect public health—ensuring cleaner air for tribal communities now and for future generations.”

“Air pollution puts people at higher risks for cancer, heart disease, and premature death. This funding will empower Tribes to monitor air quality and train the next generation of environmental leaders,” Gallego said.

The American Indian Air Quality Training Program under the Environmental Protection Agency provides training, technical support and outreach, with associated activities, to hundreds of American Indians and Indian tribes to support and facilitate their development and implementation of air quality management and protection programs for areas within their jurisdiction as sovereign governments.

The program has five components:

Provide workshop training courses. Provide the tribal air monitoring support center including workshop training and technical support for tribal monitoring. Provide professional assistance to tribes. Provide outreach to tribes. Provide internships to Native American students or students interested in tribal studies and activities to enhance their skills in air quality management.

27th Annual HHS Tribal Budget Consultation

The Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs, sent out a DTLL, inviting Tribal Leaders to the 27th U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Annual Tribal Budget Consultation (ATBC), which will take place on April 22-23, 2025, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building at 200 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC. Official comments are due April 12, 2025, at 5:00pm ET to [email protected].

Register to attend the virtual ATBC Planning Sessions on March 5 and 19, 2025, here.

Register to attend the ATBC in-person on April 22-23, 2025, here.

Request a 30-minute one-on-one meeting with HHS Divisions, during the ATBC, before April 11, 2025, here.

Testimony Made Before Appropriations Sub-committee on Indian Country Healthcare

During this past week, a sub-committee of the House Appropriations Committee heard testimony from tribal leaders and leaders of national Native American organizations about Indian Country's funding needs.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of Urban Indian Health Institute, made testimony on Thursday to advocate for the necessary funding for Tribal Epidemiology Centers (TECs) to carry out life-saving research for Native communities nationwide. She will also be advocating for the preservation of the National Institute of Health Tribal Advisory Committee to help address the opioid crisis in Indian Country, as well as demanding congress to hold federal agencies accountable to carrying out MMIP legislation.

Esther Lucero, president and CEO of Seattle Indian Health Board, provided testimony to advocate for an increase in the IHS budget to $63 billion, while reminding the committee of Congress' treaty and trust obligations, which includes healthcare to tribes and Urban Indian Organizations who hold contracts with IHS. She will also be advocating for Traditional Indian Medicine reimbursements and resources toward residential treatment programs to address substance use disorder.

