Native News Weekly (July 20, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 20, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

USDA Ends Race and Gender Preferences in Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a final rule eliminating race and gender preferences in its programs unless specifically required by Congress. A federal court previously ruled such practices unconstitutional, and no appeal was filed.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“This decisive action ends discrimination at USDA,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “President Trump has directed every agency to root out illegal and unfair practices. We will hold those responsible for Biden-era discrimination accountable.”

Under Rollins' leadership, USDA is reviewing all programs—especially those funded by the Inflation Reduction Act—to ensure they are based on merit and fairness. On her first day, Rollins rescinded all DEI initiatives, signaling a broader rollback of such policies across the Department.

Navajo Nation Speaker Urges Feds to Maximize Benefits of the Reconciliation Bill for Tribes

During a series of meetings on Capitol Hill, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley called on congressional leaders and federal agencies to maximize tribal funding and benefits during the implementation of the reconciliation bill that became law on July 4.

“We recognize that there was great division over the passage of the reconciliation bill. Now that it is law, we have to work with federal leaders to maximize the benefits and opportunities for the Navajo Nation and other tribes,” said Speaker Curley.

She stated that the 25th Navajo Nation Council took a strong stance to protect Medicaid for Navajo recipients and third party funding for health care centers, which helped to secure 100% Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for healthcare services received by or through the Indian Health Service and tribal healthcare providers under the new provisions of the law.

{loadmoduleid 686

Through the advocacy of tribal leaders and coalitions, the reconciliation bill maintained exemptions of tribal members for new Medicaid work requirements, which also applies to SNAP benefits. The new reconciliation bill reduces eligibility and coverage for Medicaid over a ten year p

Health Resources and Services Administration Seeking Nominations for its Tribal Advisory Council (TAC)

HRSA, through its Office of Tribal Affairs is accepting nominations for its TAC. The TAC consists of one delegate and one alternate delegate from each of the 12 IHS Areas. Delegates must be elected officials who are qualified to represent the views of federally recognized tribes in the area from which they are being nominated. HRSA is currently seeking TAC nominations for eight areas: Alaska, Albuquerque, Bemidji, Billings, California, Navajo, Phoenix, and Portland. The nomination deadline is August 29, 2025. Please email [email protected] with interest or for more information.

ANA to Host a Virtual Tribal Consultation Meeting on August 14

The Administration for Native Americans (ANA) will host a virtual Tribal Consultation meeting on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST. During the meeting, ANA leadership will seek input from tribal leaders concerning economic development resources needed for tribal communities. You can register for the virtual consultation here. Written comments may be sent to [email protected]. The testimony record will be kept open for 30 days after the date of the consultation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher