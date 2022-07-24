Native News Weekly (July 17, 2022): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff July 24, 2022

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

A Bill to Expand Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument Advances Through the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

The Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument Expansion Act was introduced by Senator Ales Padilla (D-CA). On July 21, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources passed the act. It passed in a unanimous vote.

If passed, this bill would permanently protect a unique Northern California landscape. It would add an adjacent 3,925 acres to the current Monument, support Tribal co-management, and change the name of the additional wildlands from “Walker Ridge” to Molok Luyuk—Patwin for “Condor Ridge”—a name the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation provided. So far, it has bipartisan support.

It would also increase recreational access to world-class nature and outdoor activities, like hiking, sightseeing, mountain biking and more, for locals and visitors.

By making the land part of the existing monument, it would improve land management, protect sensitive wildlife and prime habitat areas, and bring additional resources for trail construction and maintenance.

A letter of support for the legislation from over 50 organizations is available here

Broadband Data Collection Review Webinar to Be Held July 26

The Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Native Affairs and Policy is holding a webinar to review the Broadband Data Collection system for Tribal leaders, Tribal providers and other Tribal filers who are going to submit broadband availability data.

Registration is still open and name, contact information, adn Tribal affiliation can e sent to [email protected] to register.

FCC staff will be available to answer participant questions. Participants will be able to submit questions during the webinar through the WebEx platform. Questions may also be submitted in advance at: [email protected] The webinar will be recorded and made available on the FCC’s website and YouTube channel following the event. The webinar will be webcast with open captioning at www.fcc.gov/live

The Natural Resources Committee is Holding Three Live stream Events Next Week

On Wednesday, the Environmental Justice For All Act is set for a markup. The bill hopes to be the most comprehensive piece of environmental justice legislation in history.

The markup will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT. You can watch it here.

On Thursday, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations is holding an oversight hearing titled, Preventing Polluters from Getting Government Contracts: Bureau of Land Management’s Corporate Exclusions Lists.

The Honorable Mark Greenblatt, Inspector General, U.S. Department of the Interior, and Mr. Mike Nedd, Deputy Director for Operations, Bureau of Land Management are being called as witnesses.

It will start at 10:00 a.m. EDT and can be watched here.

The Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States is holding a hearing on H.R. 5549, the Indian Health Service Advance Appropriations Act, that would amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to authorize advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service by providing 2-fiscal-year budget authority, and for other purposes.

President of Navajo Nation, Navajo Area Representative of National Indian Health Board, Johnathan Nez is one of the witnesses.

It will start at 1:00 p.m. EDT and can be watched here.

Neely Bardwell (direct descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is interning with Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

