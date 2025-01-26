Native News Weekly (January 26, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff January 26, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to news already covered during the previous week, each Sunday Native News Online provides an overview of activity in Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Much attention was paid to the transfer of power as the second term of President Donald Trump began. During the past week, Trump signed dozens of executive orders. Native News Online has reported on some, but is still analyzing others that directly impact Indian Country. Articles will be written as needed.

Benjamin Smith Serves as Interim IHS Director

As the Biden-Harris administration came to an end, the political appointment of Indian Health Service (IHS) Roselyn Tso (Navajo) ended as well.

The Trump administration has not named a replacement for Tso. In the interim, Benjamin Smith (Navajo), who served as deputy director of IHS under Tso, will lead the agency that serves Indian Country.

Smith previously served as the deputy director for intergovernmental affairs at IHS headquarters since November 2016, where he provided leadership on tribal and urban Indian health activities, in particular the implementation of the Title I and Title V authorities under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act and Title V of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act. He has also served as the director of the IHS Office of Tribal Self Governance, where he oversaw all aspects of the administration of the Tribal Self-Governance Program.

HUD Secretary Nominee Supports Streamlining HUD Requirements

On January 16, 2025, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held the confirmation hearing of Scott Turner for the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

During the hearing, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Sen. Lummis (R-WY) addressed the unique housing challenges faced by Native American tribal communities, the necessity of adequate funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program, and the importance of Native-owned Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in their remarks.

Turner stated in his testimony, homeownership is the most significant investment most Americans will make in their lifetime. Providing families the opportunity to afford and achieve homeownership is critical to spurring economic development and mobility, particularly in communities suffering from historical neglect and disinvestment.

The National American Indian Housing Council, based in Washington, D.C., issued a statement saying the organization is encouraged by Mr. Turner's commitments to streamline HUD programs and regulations and consult with tribal leaders on ways to improve efficiency and affordability.

VA Sets Rural, Tribal, and Territorial Priority for Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Grants

The SSVF program administers grants to nonprofits and consumer cooperatives. These organizations will then coordinate or provide supportive services to very low-income veteran families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. VA is introducing a new priority for this grant round to increase services to Tribal and rural communities and the U.S. territories. To view this opportunity, click here.

Applications are due by March 3, 2025.

