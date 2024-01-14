Native News Weekly (January 14, 2024): D.C. Briefs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.
HHS Initiates Tribal Consultation on Draft Tribal and Tribal Epidemiology Center Data Access Policy
Virtual Consultation:
Time: 3:00 – 5:00 PM EST
Call-In: 669-254-5252
Meeting ID: 161-416-1119
ZoomGov Registration:
https://www.zoomgov.com/
Indian Health Service (IHS) Announces Calendar Year 2024 Reimbursement Rates and Launch of Associated Webpage:
Written Comment Period:
Written comments are requested by March 5, 2024. Please send comments via one of the following methods:
Email: [email protected]
Subject Line: HHS Tribal Data Policy
Postal Mail: Acting Director Jess Smith
200 Independence Ave. SW
Mail Stop: 620E
Washington, DC 20201
Tribal Consultation on World Intellectual Property Organization Intergovernmental Committee Negotiations Set
In October, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Department of Commerce, published a notice in the Federal Register on Formal Tribal Consultation on World Intellectual Property Organization Intergovernmental Committee Negotiations.
In the upcoming consultation, the USPTO will seek tribal input on how to best protect genetic resources, traditional knowledge, and traditional cultural expressions as they are being discussed at the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Federal Register notice provides details for online webinars to be held in January 2024. Two of the four webinars will be for federally recognized Tribal Nations and two will be for state-recognized Tribes, tribal members, Native Hawaiians, and inter-tribal organizations. The USPTO also invites related written comments, to be submitted by February 23, 2024.
Webinar Dates: The webinars for federally recognized Tribal Nations and their proxies will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET. The webinars for state-recognized Tribes and other tribal members, Native Hawaiians and their representatives, and inter-tribal organizations, will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET. Register in advance to participate in one of these webinars at: https://cvent.me/bZRP3L.
