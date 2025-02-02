Native News Weekly (February 2, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff February 02, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

U.S. Census Bureau Indigenous Data Sovereignty Symposium (Update: Native News Online was informed this symposium has been postponed until further notice)

On February 12, the U.S. Census Bureau will showcase world-renowned Indigenous scholars and researchers to speak on the topics of Indigenous Tribal Sovereignty and Indigenous Data Governance. The Census Bureau will also inform participants on its Tribal consultation practices—ensuring Tribal sovereignty is recognized upfront in its work in improving the collection of Tribal data, creating new data sources, and producing new data-driven research projects with Tribes. The event will take place from 10:00am – 3:00pm ET at the Census Bureau's headquarters in Suitland, Maryland. Please see the event website for full details.

Water Legislation for Tribal Infrastructure Introduced

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, reintroduced the WaterSMART Access for Tribes Act as her first piece of legislation of the 119th Congress.

Watch the bill introduction here.

The Senate lead is Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM). Original co-sponsors include Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02), Ranking Member House Natural Resources Committee, House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-02), Rep. Jim Costa (CA-21), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03), Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (NM-03), and Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-04).

“As we say in New Mexico, water is life. Water is sacred. Water is essential to everything we do,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury. “In the United States, in the year 2025, there are Tribal communities that still do not have access to running water in their homes, with thousands of families across the Navajo Nation continuing to haul water to drink, shower, make dinner, and clean. We must address the vast and urgent needs of tribal nations. This bill is one tool to help unlock the funding needed to address this vital infrastructure."

“Indian Country has often been left out of vital water and drought programs for far too long, despite the critical need to protect these resources for our communities,” said Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), who is a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation. “This bill is an important step to make sure Tribes have the support needed to address water challenges and build a more resilient future for their community.”

ACF Releases 2024 Annual Tribal Consultation Report

The report summarizes the discussion, identifies specific Tribal recommendations and/or requests, and provides the Federal responses. Please see this Dear Tribal Leader Letter for the official announcement of the report's publication, a copy of which is available here. All Tribal consultation materials can also be found at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ tribal-affairs/tribal- consultations.

