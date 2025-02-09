Native News Weekly (February 9, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff February 09, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Bipartisan Legislation Introduced Recognizing Importance of Tribal Colleges and Universities

This week, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, introduced legislation designating the week of February 3, 2025 as “National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week.” The resolution recognizes the importance of these institutions to the economic, educational, and social wellbeing of Indian Country. Davids serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus and was one of the first two Native women elected to Congress.

“Tribal Colleges and Universities, including Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas, provide unique educational opportunities for Native and non-Native students, and support the communities they serve through entrepreneurial and equivalency programs,” said Davids. “These institutions are critical because they develop our workforce capacity with knowledge and skills grounded in cultural traditions and values. I am proud to lead my colleagues in re-introducing this legislation.”

This resolution recognizes the 34 accredited Tribal colleges and universities, which serve students from more than 230 federally recognized Indian Tribes, operating on 90 campuses across 16 states. Similar legislation previously passed Congress multiple times with unanimous support from both parties.

Responding to Executive Order, Native American Agriculture Fund CEO Supports BIE Schools

Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF), is speaking out in support of Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools in response to recent executive orders that jeopardize essential funding and resources for culturally relevant education. Engaging with BIE and multiple Tribal schools, NAAF has been actively advancing agriculture education that reflects Indigenous knowledge, values, and practices.

NAAF collaborates with BIE and numerous Tribal schools, and we remain committed to advancing agricultural education. Our recent initiatives highlight the importance of educational approaches tailored to specific Indigenous communities. This model not only cultivates skilled agriculturalists but also strengthens a deep-rooted connection to their heritage. This educational approach ensures that Native students receive an education that honors their culture and empowers them to thrive.

“We believe it is every parent’s right to determine what constitutes appropriate education for their child. However, this must not come at the expense of others, especially when Tribal communities often reside in remote areas where every dollar is critical for sustaining their schools,” said Stanger-McLaughlin. “Reducing funding for BIE schools could lead to irreparable harm to our educational systems and our children’s futures.”

