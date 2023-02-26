Native News Weekly (February 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last week.
HHS Tribal Consultation and Engagement Updates
HHS Announces Tribal Consultation on New Strategy for Tribes to Access the Strategic National Stockpile: On January 21, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 14001 on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain, which directs actions to secure supplies necessary for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future public health emergencies. In response, a working group led by the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) reviewed recommendations received during Tribal Consultation in the fall of 2021 to develop the attached draft plan (Link EO 14001 pdf). As part of this new round of Tribal consultation (link DTLL), Tribal leaders are invited to a virtual consultation on March 20, 2023, at 2:00pm – 4:00pm ET. You can register HERE. Written comments can be submitted to [email protected] by April 24, 2023.
Save the Date – HHS Annual Tribal Budget Consultation Coming on April 18-19, 2023: The Annual Tribal Budget Consultation provides a forum for Tribes to collectively share their views and priorities with HHS officials on national health and human services funding priorities and make recommendations on HHS's FY 2025 budget request. This year's consultation will take place in-person at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C. As in the past, HHS will work with Tribal leaders to improve the consultation process through biweekly planning calls. Tribal leaders are asked to register for one of three calls: March 1, March 15, and March 29, all taking place at 3:00pm ET (register HERE ). Tribal leaders can meet one-on-one with HHS agencies during the consultation (available in-person only). We note that registration for the one-on-one sessions is separate from the main consultation. Please see this Dear Tribal Leader Letter for more.
Save the Date – HHS Annual Regional Tribal Consultations this Summer 2023: Each of the ten HHS regions will again be hosting consultations with regional Tribes to discuss programmatic issues and Tribal priorities. Each session will include one-on-one opportunities with regional leadership. The sessions will largely take place in-person, with two regions offering virtual. The save the dates are noted in the same Dear Tribal Leader Letter as the Annual Tribal Budget Consultation. More details will be coming directly from each region to the Tribes in that region.
Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Tribal Consultation on Child Support Issues: The ACF Office of Child Support Enforcement will consult with Tribes on April 6, 2023, from 9:00am to 4:00pm ET on programmatic, regulatory, and legislative priorities. To facilitate the discussion, ACF invites input on discussion questions posed in the Dear Tribal Leader Letter . Tribes have the option of attending in-person in Atlantic City, New Jersey, or virtually. Written comments are requested by May 6 to [email protected].
Indian Health Service (IHS) Webinar on Medicaid Unwinding: IHS, in collaboration with the National Indian Health Board, is conducting an informational webinar on implications of the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on the Medicaid program. The session will take place on March 1 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm ET (register HERE ). Topics covered will include unwinding updates and best practices for Tribal enrollment assisters, including healthcare provider communication and education strategies with patients.
More Stories Like ThisNative Bidaské (Spotlight) with Lenny Foster (Diné)
WATCH: Native Bidaské with the First Native American Female Dentist, Dr. Jessica A. Rickert
NCAI President Fawn Sharp on the State of Indian Nations: “All We Need to Do is Just Show Up
Cherokee Nation Enrollment tops 450,000
12 years of Native News
This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.