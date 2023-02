Native News Weekly (February 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff February 26, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last week.

HHS Tribal Consultation and Engagement Updates



HHS Announces Tribal Consultation on New Strategy for Tribes to Access the Strategic National Stockpile: On January 21, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 14001 on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain, which directs actions to secure supplies necessary for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future public health emergencies. In response, a working group led by the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) reviewed recommendations received during Tribal Consultation in the fall of 2021 to develop the attached draft plan (Link EO 14001 pdf). As part of this new round of Tribal consultation (link DTLL), Tribal leaders are invited to a virtual consultation on March 20, 2023, at 2:00pm – 4:00pm ET. You can register HERE. Written comments can be submitted to [email protected] by April 24, 2023.

Washington

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected]