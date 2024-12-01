Native News Weekly (December 1, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff December 01, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Senate Passes Bills to Promote Economic Development in Indian Country

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on Senate passage of three bills pertaining to economic development in Native communities across the country. The legislation passed unanimously after Schatz led an effort on the Senate floor to immediately consider the bills, which had stalled in the Senate after being advanced out of Committee. The bills now head to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

“These bills will help unlock economic development opportunities for Native communities nationwide,” said Chairman Schatz. “Passage of these bills builds on a historically productive period for the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and I look forward to getting additional bills over the line in the remaining weeks of this Congress.”

“As Native led tourism continues to develop nationwide, these NATIVE Act amendments will help highlight the vibrancy and resiliency of Native cultures and traditions while furthering economic development. The UNLOCKED Act will provide Tribes the needed certainty to better plan and execute economic development projects. Our bill will eliminate red tape so that opportunities for development afforded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can move forward without cumbersome, unnecessary delays,” said Vice Chair Murkowski. “I am proud to have led these bills with my friend and partner, Chairman Schatz, and appreciate the support of my Senate colleagues.”

The following bills passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent:

S. 385, introduced by Chairman Schatz and Vice Chairman Murkowski, makes technical corrections to the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, which authorizes grants to Indian tribes, Tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations for recreational travel and tourism activities. S. 1322, the Unlocking Native Lands and Opportunities for Commerce and Key Economic Developments Act introduced by Chairman Schatz and Vice Chairman Lisa Murkowski, will enable Indian tribes to lease their land for up to 99 years for business and other purposes, and to approve certain rights-of-way on their lands under existing law. S. 2868, introduced by Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) on behalf of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, revokes the Tribe’s Indian Reorganization Act, Section 17 charter of incorporation. The Tribe previously testified before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs that the charter is actively hindering its economic development given that it can’t act without the approval of the Interior Secretary.

HUD to Host Webinar on Radon in Tribal Housing

The U.S Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be hosting a webinar to provide an overview of radon, including what it is, what it does, how it is measured, and how to reduce exposure. Speakers will share resources, including funding opportunities, for Tribes to test and mitigate for radon. The webinar will feature speakers from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kansas State University Radon Program, Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP), and HUD. The webinar will be recorded and posted on Codetalk.

Background

Exposure to radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and overall, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year. On January 11, 2024, HUD issued its Departmental Policy for addressing Radon in the Environmental Review Process. This policy requires consideration of radon for all HUD environmental reviews. The policy will go into effect for Tribes, Tribally Designated Housing Entities, and Department of Hawaiian Homelands in January 2026.

Register here for this.

