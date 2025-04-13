Native News Weekly (April 13, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff April 13, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Rep. Sharice Davids Offers Freeze Survey to Evaluate Impact on Tribal Nations

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) is seeking input from tribal nations that have been negatively impacted by the Jan. 25, 2025 directive from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requiring federal agencies to temporarily pause all grants, loans, and other financial assistance.

Shortly after, on January 29th, 2025, the OMB rescinded this memorandum. However, the effects of the federal funding freeze remain uncertain, raising concerns about its continued impact on federal programs and tribal nations.

F EMA Launches Direct to Customer Flood Insurance Premium Quoting Tool

On Monday, FEMA is announcing it is expanding ways people can access flood insurance products.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is making it easier to access flood insurance pricing information by launching a Direct to Customer Flood Insurance Quoting Tool. Customers will be able to get a flood insurance policy quote for their property and be provided local and national carrier information to assist them in purchasing their quoted policy.

FEMA is expanding the tools for customers to learn about their flood risk, insurance costs and to close the insurance gap to create a more resilient nation. This effort means customers have a new way to learn about flood insurance and connect with companies that service flood insurance policies.

FEMA encourages homeowners and renters nationwide to learn more about their unique flood risk by accessing the tool on Floodsmart.gov. This service is free and there is no cost to receive a quote.

Over the next year, the NFIP plans to expand the tool so customers will have the option to purchase policies directly through the tool.

Currently, the National Flood Insurance Program provides about $1.3 trillion in coverage for approximately 4.7 million policyholders in about 22,500 communities across the nation.

To learn what’s covered under an NFIP policy visit www.floodsmart.gov/whats- covered.

Indian Country Advocacy: Recent Coalition Letters

A coalition of national Native advocacy organizations, including NCAI, has sent a series of letters to federal officials to educate and urge them to protect legally mandated Tribal programs from harm while implementing policy priorities.

Some recent letters include:

