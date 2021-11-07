Native News Weekly (11/07/2021): DC Briefs

WASHINGTON — The big news out of Washington, D.C. this week came just before midnight on Friday. The House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill that will bring up to $15 billion to Indian Country over the course of the next five years.

In addition to news already covered during the previous week, each Sunday Native News Online provides an overview of activity in Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country during the past week.

Biden Administration Focuses on Workforce Development Opportunities

Tribal Business News, Native News Online’s sister publication, reported this past week the Biden administration goes beyond where previous presidential administrations have gone when it comes to improving the systemic challenges faced by Native American students.

“Like his predecessors before him, President Joe Biden issued an executive order outlining how the federal government can support the economic future for Native Americans by strengthening educational opportunities, particularly at Tribal Colleges and Universities.

However, unlike previous executive orders, Biden goes further to address systemic challenges that Native Americans face, as well as to recognize the role that workforce development plays in creating economic opportunities for tribal citizens and tribal communities.

That’s according to a handful of executives at Native educational organizations and tribal leaders, who told Tribal Business News that they welcome the attention to the issue, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic exposing the lack of educational and digital resources in Indian Country. Read more.

Interior Department Finalizes First Federal Land Allotments to Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has finalized the first federal land allotments as part of the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veteran Land Allotment Program. This program was established by the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act of 2019. This allows the BLM to provide eligible individuals the opportunity to select an allotment of up to 160 acres from vacant, unappropriated and unreserved federal lands in Alaska. Land can also be selected by the state or by Native corporations if that entity agrees to relinquish that portion of their selection.

The BLM has worked with the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, and the BIA to identify eligible veterans and families. Over 1,400 veterans and families have been contacted to apply. Almost 130 applications have been received thus far.

The applications can involve hours of consultation with the applicant by BLM staff. This is then followed by weeks or more of researching files and adjunctation.

Lands are available for selection through December 29, 2025. For more information and how to submit interest, visit BLM's program page.

BIA Approves Land Leasing Rights for Three Tribes

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on Wednesday announced that the land leasing regulations submitted by three federally recognized tribes, the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in California and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona, have been approved.

Under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership Act of 2012 (HEARTH), tribes that are approved now have the authority to govern and manage the leasing of their own Indian trust and restricted fee lands for certain purposes. These purposes are then authorized under the HEARTH Act without having these leases undergo additional review by the Department of the Interior.

The HEARTH Act promotes tribal self-determination by making a voluntary, alternative land leasing process through the Interior Department available to federally recognized tribes.

“The HEARTH Act continues to be valuable for Tribal governments seeking to utilize their lands in ways that directly benefit their communities, but without the lengthy delays a Departmental review entails,” Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said. “Supporting Tribes in building sustainable economies for themselves is what the HEARTH Act is all about. I encourage those considering it to take a closer look at what the Act can do for them.”

As stated in the Indian Affairs News Release, the types of approved leasing regulations announced are:

Cabazon Band of Mission Indians: business site leasing ordinance.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona: residential leasing ordinance.

Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation: business leasing regulations.

These approvals are only three of the 69 tribal nations that have received Secretarial approval for leasing regulations. There are also 21 more waiting approval.

FCC Seeks to Expand Wireless Coverage on Tribal Lands

The Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Native Affairs will consider at a Nov. 18 meeting a new Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM). If adopted, it would create an Enhanced Competition Incentive Program (ECIP) that will promote competition, access to spectrum by small carriers and tribal nations, and expand rural wireless coverage.

It would also propose an incentive program encouraging current licensees to make spectrum commercially available to small carriers and tribal nations through secondary market transactions. These transactions can and may consist of partitioning, disaggregation, and leasing.

They are also seeking for comment on issues like what measures would make spectrum more widely available.

Tribal governments and entities, as well as other interested parties, may comment on the draft FNPRM before the Commission’s November 18 Open Meeting. All comments can be filed in WTB Docket 19-38. Once the FNPRM is adopted and released, interested parties will have another opportunity to provide more comprehensive comments, with initial comments due 60 days after publication of the FNPRM in the Federal Register. Reply comments will be due 90 days after publication.

For more information on the proposal for the Enhanced Competition Incentive Program for Wireless Radio please see the attachment or click here: https://www.fcc.gov/document/proposing-enhanced-competition-incentive-program-wireless-radio

Any questions can be directed to Lloyd Collier at [email protected] or (202)418-2712.

Senators Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Honoring Native American Heritage Month

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), vice chairman of the Committee, introduced a Senate resolution recognizing November 2021 as National Native American Heritage Month.

“Every November we observe Native American Heritage Month to celebrate Native Hawaiian, American Indian, and Alaska Native peoples and their diverse cultures, achievements, and contributions,” Chairman Schatz said. “I am honored to lead this year’s Senate resolution alongside Vice Chairman Murkowski recognizing this important month and remain committed to upholding our trust and treaty responsibilities to Native communities across our nation.”

“As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, I’m proud to continue the tradition of introducing an annual Senate Resolution which recognizes November as National Native American Heritage Month with my colleagues, Chairman Brian Schatz and 25 senators. This is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the many contributions of America’s First peoples. All 574 federally recognized Tribes across our nation, including the 229 Tribes in my home state of Alaska, have vibrant, living cultures that continue to contribute to the rich diversity of our country,” Vice Chairman Murkowski said.

This resolution also designates the Friday after Thanksgiving as Native American Heritage Day.

“Our bipartisan resolution honors the 22 federally recognized tribes in Arizona and celebrates Native Americans’ heritage and incredible contributions to our state and country,” Sen. Krystan Sinema (D-AZ) said.

Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is interning with Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

