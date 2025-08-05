The National Center’s President Chris James (Cherokee) Launches Bid for Congress

Details By Levi Rickert August 05, 2025

Native Vote. Chris James, President and CEO of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development, officially announced Tuesday that he is entering the race for the United States Congress.

A citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, James is running as a Democrat in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. He will first need to secure his party’s nomination in a primary election that has not yet been scheduled. If successful, he will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who has represented the district since 2017, in the general election set for November 3, 2026.

“Our democracy is under threat, and families are still struggling to keep up with the cost of living. Washington needs more leaders who listen, focus on solutions, and show up for the people they represent – not for cable news,” James said.

If elected, James would make history as the first Native American to represent Arizona in Congress.

Originally from rural North Carolina, James has led the National Center—one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to supporting Native-owned businesses—since 2017. Under his leadership, the organization has nearly doubled its revenue, expanded its client base from 200 to over 1,000 annually, and increased participation at its flagship event, the Reservation Economic Summit (RES), by nearly 30%.

Today, the National Center serves over 4,000 businesses each year and plays a major role in advancing economic opportunity throughout Indian Country and beyond. James’s tenure has been marked by pragmatic leadership and a focus on policies that make a tangible difference, particularly for underserved communities.

Before joining the National Center, James held senior roles within the Obama administration at both the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration (SBA).

At the SBA, he led the creation of key initiatives like Startup in a Day and SupplierPay, both aimed at simplifying access to capital and ensuring small businesses were paid more quickly by large corporate buyers. As head of field operations, he helped expand financing access for veterans, women, and minority entrepreneurs, leveling the playing field for underrepresented business owners.

Over the course of his career, James has been appointed to several national advisory councils focused on trade, economic equity, and digital inclusion—earning bipartisan trust as a problem-solver committed to tackling complex challenges.

Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, located in the Phoenix East Valley, is a fast-growing, suburban area known for its economic strength and demographic diversity. The district leans Republican and has been held by Biggs since he first won election in 2016.

“As a husband and father raising my family here in Gilbert, I’ve seen firsthand what’s at stake,” James said. “Our schools need more support. Our roads, water systems, and broadband infrastructure need serious investment.”

According to a statement from the Chris James for Congress campaign, a series of listening sessions and community events will be held across the district in the coming weeks, offering voters a chance to meet James, share their concerns, and help shape the campaign’s vision for the future.

With his announcement, James becomes the second Native American candidate running for Congress in Arizona. Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is also seeking election in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

