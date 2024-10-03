Native Bidaské with Rep. Melanie Stansbury & Congressional Candidate Jonathan Nez

Details By Native News Online Staff October 03, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, talks with Rep, Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, a candidate for Congress, on this week’s Native Bidaské on Friday at 12 noon - EDT.

Nez, who served as president of the Navajo Nation during the Covid-19 pandemic, is the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2nd congressional district of Arizona.

Arizona’s 2nd congressional district is geographically one of the largest congressional districts in the nation. The congressional district includes Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo counties and contains parts of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties. It covers parts of the low desert south of Phoenix, widening east to the New Mexico border, then north to Utah and curving back west over Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon.

The congressional includes 14 Native American tribes, including the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation. Native Americans make up 22 percent of the voters in the district.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, from New Mexico’s 1st congressional district campaigned with Nez in Prescott, Arizona. Afterward, they sat down and were interviewed by Rickert to discuss the progress of Nez’s campaign.

Rep. Stansbury talked about why Nez would be a great addition to Congress and later discussed tribal water settlements now pending in Congress.

Nez provided an update on his congressional campaign and committed to serving all people in the district–Native Americans and non-Native people, Democrats and Republicans.

Don’t miis insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské this Friday at noon (ET). Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook or YouTube Channel.

