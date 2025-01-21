Native Bidaské with Philomena Kebec on Addressing the Opioid Crisis in Native Communities - An Insightful Interview

Details By Kristen Lilya January 21, 2025

Join Levi Rickert, Editor, and Elyse Wild, Senior Health Reporter, of Native News Online for a crucial discussion on the devastating toll of the opioid epidemic in tribal nations. This insightful interview, featuring special guest Philomena Kebec, will address myths surrounding genetic predisposition and the critical need for culturally centered solutions.

Philomena Kebec, J.D., a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, is dedicated to building systems and supports for harm reduction, overdose prevention, tribal healthcare optimization, small business growth and financing, and improving community access to local and traditional foods. As an attorney and judge licensed to practice law in tribal and state courts, she brings over a decade of experience providing legal and policy services to tribal nations.

This interview delves into the systemic issues fueling the opioid crisis, explores data gaps that obscure its true scale, and highlights innovative programs making a difference. Philomena will share actionable policy recommendations to support tribal sovereignty and empower communities to heal.

Whether you are a tribal leader, healthcare provider, policymaker, or concerned community member, this event is a must-watch. Join us as we shine a light on this urgent public health crisis and explore pathways to wellness and justice.

When: Friday, January 24, 2025

Where: Native News Online’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

Don’t miss this important conversation!

📣 Spread the Word: Join us LIVE on Friday, January 24, at 12 PM ET on Native News Online’s Facebook or YouTube channel.

