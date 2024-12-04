Native Bidaské with Oliver (OJ) Semans on the 2024 Election and Wounded Knee Stain Act

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, sits down with OJ Semans Sr., the Executive Director of Four Directions and Legislative Affairs for the Coalition of Large Tribes (C.O.L.T).

The conversation dives into critical issues impacting Native communities, including Native voter turnout and voter suppression efforts in the 2024 election, particularly in key states like Montana, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Semans highlights how Native communities mobilized to increase voter participation and share strategies for engaging with and influencing the second-term Trump administration.

Semans also delivers a powerful critique of Senator Tillis' attempts to block legislation protecting the Wounded Knee Massacre site and removing military honors from soldiers involved in the atrocity.

Throughout the discussion, Semans underscores the importance of amplifying Native voices, the diversity of political views within tribal communities, and the ongoing fight to protect tribal sovereignty and voting rights. This engaging conversation provides a Native-led perspective on pressing issues facing Indian Country today.

