Native Bidaské with Mona Perea and Loni Bernally about the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market

Details By Native News Online Staff August 24, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert and Staff Reporter Darren Thompson on tomorrow's Native Bidaské as they interview Mona Perea (Diné) and Loni Bernally (San Ildefonso Pueblo), who handled artist service for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts about the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market.

SWAIA hosted the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market to crowds celebrating American Indian culture, art, fashion, and people. The legendary Indian fine arts market has attracted crowds from all over the world for 101 years and continues to bring talent, tradition, and appreciation for American Indian culture and arts.

Thompson was on the ground last weekend at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market, and his photo gallery has been the most-read article on Native News Online this week.

Perea and Bernally will share the highlights of last week’s Santa Fe Indian Market. They will discuss how some of the top Native American artisans are part of a legacy of their families who have had art entries in the Indian Art Market for decades.

Perea, who has been in education the majority of her adult life, uses her talents to work directly with the hundreds of Native American artists who have entries in the Indian Art Market.

Bernally, equipped with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Indigenous Liberal Studies from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), has committed her talents to ensure the artists feel welcome at the Indian Art Market.

Tune into the live stream on Friday, August 25 at 12 p.m. EST. on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

