Native Bidaské with Margo Gray (Osage) on “Warrior Up to Vote” Events

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2024

Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, and Native News Online’s political editor Neely Bardwell interview United Indian Nations of Oklahoma Executive Director Margo Gray (Osage) about the efforts in Oklahoma to get more Native Americans to vote.

The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO) is launching its second bi-annual “Warrior Up to Vote” event, a statewide initiative to increase voter registration among Native Americans in Oklahoma. The tour will start Sept. 23 to Oct. 5.

Oklahoma ranks 50th in voter participation and registration. Native Americans have some of the country's lowest voter registration and turnout rates.

Warrior Up to Vote aims to change that. Tribal citizens in Oklahoma comprise 13 percent of the state's population.

Gray, the executive director of United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and a former councilwoman on the Osage Minerals Council, is a longtime advocate to Native Americans in Oklahoma and nationally.

Gray hopes that this tour will help turn out Native voters in record numbers.

Tune into Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, September 20, 2024 at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams>" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel to be inspired.

