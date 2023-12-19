Native Bidaské with Magan Kateri Basque (Mi’kmaq), First Indigenous Winner, Miss Canada United World 2023

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Join us for an exclusive Native Bidaské as host Levi Rickert delves into a captivating interview with Magan Kateri Basque, a Mi’kmaq woman from the Eskasoni First Nation in Nova Scotia. Witness her remarkable journey to etching her name in history as the first Indigenous woman crowned winner of the 2023 Miss Canada United World Pageant.
Basque's commitment to Indigenous women was exemplified through her symbolic choice of wearing a red sequin dress at the pageant to represent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Raised in a single-mother household, Basque draws inspiration from her son Deluca and embarked on her pageantry journey in 2015 under the mentorship of Ashley Callingbull, the first Canadian Indigenous Mrs. Universe.
Beyond her title, Basque is an entrepreneur managing a dispensary and pursuing studies in makeup artistry. Her focus remains on supporting Indigenous women in poverty through initiatives like "Culture for a Cause," where she crafts traditional beaded earrings to benefit the Native Women’s Association of Canada.
Despite her numerous accomplishments, Basque confronts the harsh reality of racism on social media. This February, she is poised to achieve another milestone by gracing the runway at New York Fashion Week, a dream made possible with the support of a fellow Miss United winner.
Discover more about her inspiring story and her transformative journey to becoming Miss Canada United World on Friday, December 22, at 12 p.m. EST. Tune in to Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.
More Stories Like ThisKansas School District That Forced Native American Boy to Cut Hair Changes Dress Code
Owners of Hotel in South Dakota Release an Apology Letter for Banning Native Americans
Native News Weekly (December 17, 2023): D.C. Briefs
Q&A: Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on The Road to Healing Tour