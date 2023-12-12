Native Bidaské with Joseph Yracheta, M.S., on Improving Health in Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff December 12, 2023

Join us for an exclusive Native Bidaské as host Levi Rickert interviews Joseph Yracheta, M.S. (Pūrepecha – Mexican Indigenous)., shedding light on the $9 million NIH grant awarded to Stanford University and Native BioData Consortium.



Yracheta is a distinguished figure of Pūrepecha descent with a Master’s in Pharmacogenomics from the University of Washington.



He is currently a DrPH candidate in Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University and serves as the Executive Director and laboratory manager of the Native BioData Consortium

Stanford University and Native BioData Consortium have received a $9 million NIH grant to establish an Indigenous Data Repository, RADx Tribal Data Repository (RADx TDR). Led by Native scientists, the project focuses on utilizing anonymized Indigenous data for crucial health research, specifically addressing the impact of COVID-19 on tribal communities.

Managed by NativeBio, RADx TDR aligns with the NIH's RADx®-UP initiative for COVID-19 testing in underserved populations. Recognized as a landmark decision, it is applauded by Yracheta and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau for empowering Tribal Nations in administering health programs.

Learn more about this transformative project and tune in on Friday, December 15, at Noon, E.T. on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

