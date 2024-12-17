Native Bidaské with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Representation and Progress

Details By Native News Online Staff December 17, 2024

In this powerful episode of Native Bidaské, Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, sits down with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), the first Native American to serve in a secretarial in a U.S. presidential cabinet. Together, they explore her historic journey, transformative leadership, and vision for the future of Indian Country.

Secretary Haaland shares heartfelt reflections on what it means to honor her ancestors by breaking barriers in Washington, emphasizing the power of Native representation and the inclusive makeup of President Biden’s administration. She reflects on monumental achievements, including the redesignation of Bears Ears National Monument, groundbreaking federal initiatives addressing Indian boarding schools, and securing $45 billion in funding for tribal nations. Throughout the conversation, she underscores the importance of ensuring tribal nations have a permanent voice at the decision-making table and protecting sacred lands for future generations.

From her proudest accomplishments to the legacy she’s building, Secretary Haaland’s insights offer an inspiring and personal look into the progress being made for Indian Country and the fight for tribal sovereignty. This interview is more than a conversation—it’s a window into the transformative change happening today and the unwavering commitment to a brighter future.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, December 20th at 12 EST on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

