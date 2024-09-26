Native Bidaské with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Climate Week

Details By Native News Online Staff September 26, 2024

Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, talks with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) about Climate Week on this week’s Native Bidaské on Friday at 12 noon - EDT.

On this week’s episode, Secretary Haaland recounts the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration in the area of climate change.

Secretary Haaland talks about a total of $2 billion that the Department of the Interior has distributed to restore our nation’s lands and waters. Just this week, during Climate Week, committed another $24 million to land and water restoration projects. The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. They will support 50 ecosystem restoration projects that include on-the-ground action in 34 states and multiple U.S. territories, as well as projects that provide nationwide benefits, buildgin climate resilience, improved habitats, and healthier communities.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské this Friday at noon (ET). Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook or YouTube Channel.

