Native Bidaské with Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on his Congressional Campaign

Details By Native News Online Staff January 24, 2024

Join Levi Rickert, publisher of Native News Online on Native Bidaské, this Friday at 12 p.m. ET as he interviews special guest Jonathan Nez, former president of the Navajo Nation and current congressional candidate.

Learn about Nez's motivations for running for Congress and how his leadership experience can benefit the diverse communities in Arizona's second congressional district.

Nez, born in Tuba City, Arizona, and raised in Shonto, is a dedicated public servant from the Navajo Nation. With a diverse clan background, he began his career at 29 and served as Vice President and later President of the Navajo Nation. During his presidency, Nez led through the COVID-19 pandemic, securing funds for healthcare and veteran homes, and improving infrastructure. He overcame personal struggles, including alcohol addiction, and is committed to commonsense problem-solving in Washington. Nez prioritizes government reform, job creation, cost reduction, veteran support, and individual rights. He resides in Flagstaff with his family.

Tune in to learn more about Nez's response to the dysfunction in Washington, DC, his decision to run for Congress, the importance of tribal unity and Native American voting power in the upcoming election, and Nez's perspective on the state of democracy in the U.S. and his commitment to bipartisanship. Nez also addresses voter suppression concerns and the need for community empowerment.

Don't miss this crucial conversation! Tune in LIVE this Friday, January 26th, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

