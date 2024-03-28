Native Bidaské with Erin Fehr on What Eclipses Mean to Various Tribes

Details By Native News Online Staff March 28, 2024

Join us this Friday, March 29, 2024, for a special episode of Native Bidaské. Host Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) discusses the upcoming total solar eclipse with Erin Fehr (Yup’ik), assistant director and archivist at the University of Arkansas Little Rock’s Sequoyah National Research Center.

Next month, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

Across Native American cultures, eclipses evoke different beliefs among tribes. For instance, among the Navajo (Diné), the eclipse is a powerful astronomical event that shouldn’t be viewed out of respect.

Fehr will discuss with Rickert the significance of solar eclipses within Native American culture, offering unique insights into the intersection of myth and science.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, March 29, 2024, at 12 noon Eastern Time. Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or //nativenewsonline.net/w.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel

