Native Bidaské with Chairman Marshall Pierite, candidate for president of the NCAI

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2023

Join us as Levi Rickert of Native News Online sits down with Chairman Marshall Pierite, the dynamic leader from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and a front-running candidate for the presidency of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

Pierite from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has dedicated his career to advancing his Tribe and community. As a Marine Corps veteran, Chairman Pierite’s 30 years of Tribal leadership and service were built from the ground up working in several roles within Tribal administration. Throughout his tenure on the Tribal Council, Pierite has worked extensively on various aspects of tribal government, including budgeting, infrastructure development, economic development, community development, and tax policy development. He also possesses a strong track record in corporate governance, having served as the CEO of MobiLoans and Chairman of its Board of Directors, overseeing its growth into a multi-million-dollar financial service institution. Additionally, he is the founder and owner of The Pierite Group, LLC, co-founder of Tribal Solutions Medical, and a founding member of Tribal Communications. His commitment extends to various board and committee roles, and he has received recognition as the 2022 Tribal Leader of the Year by the Native American Finance Officers Association.

Get an in-depth look into Pierite's vision of how the NCAI can propel Indian Country even further. With a sterling record from serving in the Marine Corps to 30 years in Tribal leadership, and an accolade as the 2022 Tribal Leader of the Year, Chairman Pierite's insights are not to be missed.

