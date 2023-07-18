Native Bidaské with Award Winning Navajo Dentist Dr. Darlene Sorrell on Oral Health Care in Indian Country

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert as he interviews the first Navajo dentist, Dr. Darlene, on oral health. Darlene Sorrell, DMD, is the first Navajo dentist and a co-founder of the Society for American Indian Dentists (SAID).
Sorrell has been named a 2023 Health Equity Hero for her efforts to improve oral health for American Indian communities. During her 38-year career, she provided care with the Indian Health Service. Darlene now works with the Navajo Nation’s only nonprofit dental clinic, Nizhóní (Beautiful) Smiles – essential work, considering that dental disease incidence among Navajos is triple the general population's rate. As president of the clinic’s board, Darlene collaborates with former colleagues and friends to grow staff and career opportunities at the clinic with initiatives such as an on-the-job dental assistant training program, plus mentorship and shadowing. Darlene’s Health Equity Hero donation will be used to support Nizhóní Smiles.
