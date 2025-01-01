Native Bidaské with Aaron Payment on the 50th Anniversary of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act

Details By Native News Online Staff January 01, 2025

Don’t miss this special episode of Native Bidaské! Join Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, as he interviews Dr. Aaron Payment, a tribal council member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe with decades of leadership in tribal and national roles. The discusssin centers on the 50th anniversary of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, which falls on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

They discuss whether it’s a "celebration" or an "ongoing effort."

Dr. Payment also highlights the critical need for continuous advocacy, emphasizing treaty and trust obligations, improving graduation rates, and addressing the underfunding of Indian Health Services. He also calls for increased and mandatory funding, as well as equity in the Affordable Care Act by eliminating the means test. The conversation includes reflections on Secretary Deb Haaland’s historic tenure as the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet and the importance of ongoing implementation and funding to address the impacts of forced assimilation. Dr. Payment shares his expertise on federal Indian policy, historical trauma, and the fight for tribal sovereignty and treaty rights.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE on Friday, January 4th at 12 EST on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

