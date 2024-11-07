Native Bidaské: Jim LaPorte Discusses Native Americans Buying into Sports Teams

Details By Native News Online Staff November 07, 2024

Don't miss out as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, interviews James LaPorte (Little River Band of Ottawa Indians), co-founder and head of community outreach at Bright Path Sports Partners on this week's Native Bidaské. Bright Path Sports Partners is pioneering the way for tribes to leverage their capital and expertise in professional sports.

By investing in teams, from the NFL to the Premier League, tribes can grow their wealth and forge strategic partnerships that benefit their communities. Imagine the impact of having your tribe's name on a stadium, creating unique experiences and branding for your casino and hospitality operations. But the advantages go beyond just the bottom line. Sports have long been a source of pride and discipline for Native youth. Investing in teams can empower the next generation and honor the legacy of trailblazers like Jim Thorpe.

Jim has deep business and management experience inside and outside Native America. His investment experience includes entertainment, energy, construction, and startup ventures. Jim managed more than 1,000 employees while overseeing the expansion of multiple Native American gaming and entertainment businesses. He sits on various boards, including the economic development arm of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Michigan. Jim oversees Bright Path’s investor relations group. He also leads the fund’s community outreach initiatives.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, November 8th at 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

