fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Native Bidaské: Jim LaPorte Discusses Native Americans Buying into Sports Teams

Tags

Details

Don't miss out as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, interviews James LaPorte (Little River Band of Ottawa Indians), co-founder and head of community outreach at Bright Path Sports Partners on this week's Native Bidaské. Bright Path Sports Partners is pioneering the way for tribes to leverage their capital and expertise in professional sports.

By investing in teams, from the NFL to the Premier League, tribes can grow their wealth and forge strategic partnerships that benefit their communities. Imagine the impact of having your tribe's name on a stadium, creating unique experiences and branding for your casino and hospitality operations. But the advantages go beyond just the bottom line. Sports have long been a source of pride and discipline for Native youth. Investing in teams can empower the next generation and honor the legacy of trailblazers like Jim Thorpe.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

Jim has deep business and management experience inside and outside Native America. His investment experience includes entertainment, energy, construction, and startup ventures. Jim managed more than 1,000 employees while overseeing the expansion of multiple Native American gaming and entertainment businesses. He sits on various boards, including the economic development arm of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Michigan. Jim oversees Bright Path’s investor relations group. He also leads the fund’s community outreach initiatives. 

https://www.brightpathsports.com/

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, November 8th at 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

More Stories Like This

Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
NICWA Statement on the 2024 Election
Farm Bill Update November 2024

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].