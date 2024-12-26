Native Bidaské: Dean & Sharon on Expanding Native Homeownership with VA Loan Improvements

Details By Native News Online Staff December 26, 2024

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, sits down with Sharon Vogel of the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition and veteran advocate Dean Dauphinais to discuss expanding homeownership opportunities for Native American veterans.

Hear about recent legislative changes to the VA's Native American Direct Loan program. Learn how these updates make it easier for Native vets to access affordable mortgages and achieve the dream of homeownership on tribal lands. Discover the resources and support available to help navigate the process. This is a must-watch for any Native American veteran or community member interested in increasing homeownership rates and providing more housing stability for those who have bravely served our country.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE on Friday, December 27th at 12 EST on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

