Native Bidaské: Dean Dauphinais on Federal Cutbacks Impacting Veterans

Details By Native News Online Staff March 13, 2025

Join host Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) for this week’s episode of Native Bidaské as he speaks with Dean Dauphinas (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians) about the potential consequences of major job cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the immediate dismissal of over 1,000 employees on February 13, 2025, primarily targeting probationary staff with less than a year in competitive service or under two years in excepted service roles. This action is part of a broader federal effort under the Trump administration, led by advisor Elon Musk, to streamline government operations and cut costs, with the VA expecting to save over $98 million annually.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins recently announced plans to reduce the VA workforce by approximately 15%—around 70,000 positions—citing efficiency improvements. He assured that these cuts would not impact healthcare or benefits for veterans, while Assistant Secretary Mark Engelbaum described the move as a necessary step toward agency reform and better service for veterans.

Dean Dauphinais is a Marine Corps veteran and an enrolled tribal citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and of Spirit Lake Dakota heritage. With over 25 years of leadership experience, he has worked extensively in veterans' services, nonprofit leadership, and policy advocacy, addressing issues such as homelessness, unemployment, and access to VA benefits. He serves on the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tribal Advisory Committee and leads communications efforts for the National Congress of American Indians' Veterans Committee. Dean’s work focuses on ensuring Native veterans receive the support they deserve, particularly in the face of government cutbacks that threaten essential services.

He will share insights with Rickert on how these workforce reductions could affect the services and support available to Native veterans.

Spread the word and tune in LIVE on Friday, January 10th, at 12 PM EST on Native News Online's Facebook or YouTube channel.

