Native American Actor Cole Brings Plenty is Missing

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild April 02, 2024

Cole Brings Plenty (Mnicouju Lakota), 27-year-old nephew of famed Native American actor Mo Brings Plenty, has been missing since Sunday, March 31.

According to various media reports, Cole was last seen and heard from on Sunday. His vehicle, a white 2005 Ford Explorer with chipping paint, was seen exiting Lawrence, Kansas and heading southbound on U.S. Highway 59.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

He is 5'10" and between 145-150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cole is a student at Haskell Indian Nations University, where he studies media.

Cole, also an actor who has appeared on various television shows, missed an appointment with his agent, which is uncharacteristic of him, according to a missing persons flier.

The flier also notes that Cole's cell phone is turned off. His family filed a missing persons report with the Lawrence Police Department on Monday. His father, Joseph Brings Plenty, posted on Facebook, asking people to be on the lookout for Cole.

'If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is, please tell him to call me,' Joseph wrote in his post. 'His family is very worried about him.'

Cole’s family did not reply to Native News Online’s request for comment at press time.

The Kansas City Indian Center is assisting in the search for Cole by spreading information and missing person fliers.

Executive Director Gaylene Crouser (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe) told Native News Online that they are in contact with Cole's family, who are not local to the Lawrence area and live in South Dakota.

Crouser noted the importance of amplifying missing Indigenous people cases. American Indian and Alaska Native peoples are at a disproportionate risk for violence, murder, and going missing. Jurisdictional gaps and systemic apathy leave many of these cases unsolved, culminating in what is known as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Crisis.

"A lot of times, our people fall through the cracks and don't get the attention that some other people do, especially with our men, " Crouser said. "We are really grateful to anyone who brings attention to this ... the more people who are looking for him, the sooner we will be able to find him."

If you have any information on Cole's whereabouts, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter