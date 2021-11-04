National Indian Health Board Calls on the Atlanta Braves to Drop the Name and Tomahawk Chop

Details By Native News Online Staff November 04, 2021

On Monday, the first day of Native American Heritage Month and a day before Atlanta Braves won the World Series, the National Indian Health Board wrote a letter calling for the Atlanta baseball franchise to change its name and calling for the team to acknowledge the harmful nature of the continued use of Native inspired imagery.

The letter was written by Stacy A. Bohlen (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe), the organization’s chief operating officer. Bohlen addressed the letter to Terry McGuirk, chairman of the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

Bohlen writes the “tomahawk chop” fan cheer is harmful.

“This cheer, which has been utilized by the team’s fan base since 1991, has routinely been denounced by organizations that represent American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) peoples,” Bohlen writes.

Bohlen cites the study, The psychosocial effects of Native American mascots: a comprehensive review of empirical research findings, released in June 2020 that says Native mascots “in particular lower self-esteem, lower community worth, less capacity to generate achievement-related possible selves, and greater levels of negative effect.”

“We call on the Braves to acknowledge their role in propagating harmful AI/AN stereotypes and imagery and change their name,” Bohlen continues.

Bohlen suggests Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves should follow in the footsteps of the Cleveland baseball team that changed its name from the “Indians” at the conclusion of this past baseball season and will be known as the Cleveland Guardians next year.

“In July, the Cleveland Indians announced their name change to the Cleveland Guardians. There is still more work to be done. Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves organization must work together to chart a path forward that is respectful of AI/AN people and our cultures. We believe that a sport that prides itself on being the National Pastime should be inclusive of all Americans,” Bohlen adds.

The National Indian Health Board becomes the third national Native American organization to call on the Atlanta baseball franchise drop its name and end the tomahawk chop. The National Congress of American Indians and IllumiNative denounced the Atlanta Braves organization for its continued usage of the Braves name and use of Native American imagery.

The letter can be read here.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter