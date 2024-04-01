National Indian Child Welfare Association to Host a National Day of Prayer for Native Children on April 9th

Details By Native News Online Staff April 01, 2024

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, on Tuesday, April 9, the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) is hosting a demonstration of support for Native children by joining in a National Day of Prayer for Native children.

This National Day of Prayer coincides with the NICWA’s 42nd Annual Protecting Our Children Conference in Seattle. The conference is the premiere national event addressing tribal child welfare and the well-being of Native children.

NCIWA is encouraging advocates for children to join in the National Day of Prayer by hosting a community event to demonstrate support for all Native children.

Over the month of April, NICWA will share resources promoting child safety as a collective community responsibility, with examples of reorienting tribal child welfare systems to stop the intergenerational transmission of trauma and support healing.

“Our communities are a protective factor— what we call a natural safety net,” said NICWA Executive Director Sarah Kastelic. “As Native people, our extended families and connection to community and culture larger than ourselves are central elements of our mental health and well-being. Our communities are essential to preventing child abuse and neglect.”

To learn more about the Protecting Our Children Conference, visit https://www.nicwa.org/conference/.

