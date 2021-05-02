National Congress of American Indians Statement on Oneida Nation Shooting

WASHINGTON — National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp released the following statement on the tragic shooting on the Oneida Naton at the Radisoon Hotel/Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisc. on Saturday evening that left three people dead:

"On behalf of the Executive Board, our Regional Vice Presidents and the entire staff, NCAI sends our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to our friends and colleagues at the Oneida Nation following the tragic shooting at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center over the weekend. We keep the victims and their loved ones especially close to our hearts.



Although Indian Country is a vast cross-section of hundreds of separate and distinct tribal reservations and communities, each with its own unique culture, language, heritage, and history, our Native ties will always bind us. Often, it feels as though we are simply a close circle of friends, so when a senseless tragedy harms one tribal community, we cannot help but feel their pain.



Today, tomorrow, and as long as NCAI is needed, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at the Oneida Nation. Our prayers and healing thoughts are on the way, and we stand ready to assist however we are needed."

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]