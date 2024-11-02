Nation's Leading Native Advocacy Group Endorses Jon Tester

Details By Native News Online Staff November 02, 2024

Native Vote 2024. The nation’s leading Native advocacy group, Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) partner to Native Organizers Alliance, endorsed Jon Tester for Senate. The following statement from Judith LeBlanc (Caddo), executive director of Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund:

“Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund is proud to endorse Jon Tester for Senate. He has proven to be a solid and hard-working partner with Tribal nations. His dedication and commitment to all the people of Montana is clear.

He is respected in Indian Country for his deep understanding of Tribal sovereignty and the rights of our Tribal nations and Native peoples. It has been incredibly disconcerting to see his opponent reiterate stereotypes and disrespect our Native relatives. The choice in this Senate race couldn’t be clearer. Montanans deserve someone who respects all residents and who will work on behalf of all citizens.

Senator Tester’s track record reflects his commitment to our sovereignty and the well-being of all who live, work, and enjoy Montana. When Tribal communities thrive, the whole region benefits. Since joining the Senate Indian Affairs Committee in 2007, he has championed legislation that fosters sustainable, regenerative economic development and strengthens federal-Tribal collaboration. He passed Savanna’s Act to help address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. And he helped secure $350 million to combat the MMIP problem and provide law enforcement with the resources to address it. He was instrumental in securing $1.5 billion in critical infrastructure funding for Tribes. He has also been a solid partner, consistently meeting with Montana Tribes to fortify the federal-Tribal relationship.

Indian Country has benefitted from Jon Tester’s commitment and leadership to the issues we care about most. The choice for Indian Country couldn’t be more stark in this race.”

