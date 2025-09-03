Multi-Million Dollar Mellon Foundation Grant Advances Tribal Co-Stewardship at Mendenhall Glacier

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 03, 2025

With transformative support from the Mellon Foundation, the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is advancing a bold vision of Tribal co-stewardship at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area (MGRA), known traditionally as Áakʼw Tʼáak Sít’ and Sít’ Aant’aakú. This historic investment marks a significant milestone in the Tribe’s growing leadership in managing and interpreting one of Alaska’s most visited public lands.

A $2.35 million grant from the Mellon Foundation is powering a range of initiatives under the landmark 2023 Co-Stewardship Agreement between Tlingit & Haida and the U.S. Forest Service. The agreement establishes a government-to-government partnership, committing both entities to shared stewardship of the ancestral homelands of the Áak’w Ḵwáan people.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Thanks to the Mellon Foundation, we’re able to carry out work that centers our stories, our language, and our relationship with the land,” said Ralph Wolfe, Director of Tlingit & Haida’s Indigenous Stewardship Program. “This partnership is about healing past injustices and ensuring our voices are part of the landscape—for generations to come.”

Key projects underway or planned include:

Totem Poles: Five totem poles will be raised at the MGRA—four representing the Áak’w Ḵwáan clans and one representing Tlingit & Haida as a whole.

Visitor Center Renovation: In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center will be redesigned to elevate Lingít history and perspectives (targeted for 2025).

Signage & Place Names: Installation of interpretive signage that centers Lingít knowledge and language (2025–2030).

Cultural Ambassador Program: Launched in 2024, this initiative places tribal citizen ambassadors at the MGRA to share Lingít culture, language, and values with over 1.5 million visitors annually. Ambassadors receive training in traditional knowledge, cultural sensitivity, and visitor engagement.

These initiatives are part of a broader vision for culturally grounded and equitable co-management of public lands. Tlingit & Haida is also exploring a formal strategic planning process with the U.S. Forest Service, modeled after the Haida Nation’s Land-Sea-People Plan—a comprehensive, values-based approach to stewardship rooted in Indigenous ways of knowing.

“This $2.35 million investment ensures the voices and presence of the people of this land remain strong, guiding how our history and future are told,” said Chief Operating Officer Roald Helgesen. “Tlingit & Haida has committed deeply to the success of Tribal co-stewardship, and with the Mellon Foundation’s support, we’re building a model that can inspire other Tribes across the country.”

The Co-Stewardship initiative is overseen by Tlingit & Haida’s Executive Council, led by President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson, with operational leadership from COO Roald Helgesen and collaboration with Alaska Regional Forester Monique Nelson of the U.S. Forest Service.

“Beautiful things are happening at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area,” said Fran Houston, Seikoonie, Lʼeeneidí, and spokesperson for the Áakʼw Ḵwáan. “We have a good future ahead—not only for the visitors, but for our people.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher