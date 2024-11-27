Morongo Provides 300,000 Thanksgiving Meals with Free Turkey Giveaway

Details By Native News Online Staff November 27, 2024

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians distributed 15,000 free turkeys for Thanksgiving to non-profits, churches, and charities across the Inland Empire and Southern California as part of the Tribe's 38th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach program.

This year’s turkey donation will provide nearly 300,000 holiday meals to families, seniors, and veterans in need, spanning from the Coachella Valley to Los Angeles. Since the program’s inception, Morongo has donated nearly 215,000 turkeys, helping to serve an estimated 4.1 million holiday meals.

“The roots of Morongo’s Thanksgiving Outreach program stretch back decades to a time when our tribe sought to help others even as we ourselves faced adversity,” Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said. “This year, we continue our Tribe’s legacy of giving to others by providing tens of thousands of holiday meals to those who are struggling across the region.”

From Nov. 18, tribal members and volunteers convened at the Morongo Community Center for three days to distribute turkeys to 120 nonprofit organizations, including food pantries, churches, senior centers, schools, and veteran groups. Recipients came from communities such as Banning, Beaumont, Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Redlands, Los Angeles, and beyond.

The turkeys will be used to prepare hot holiday meals or included in meal baskets with additional side dishes to provide Thanksgiving dinners for thousands who might otherwise go without.

The Janet Goeske Foundation in Riverside received 200 turkeys to help feed senior citizens this holiday.

“We are grateful for Morongo’s kind contribution, which truly embodies the spirit of giving and community that brings us all together,” said Janice Peguero, Director of the Janet Goeske Food Pantry. “In addition to offering necessary resources, this support fortifies our goal of helping individuals in need. We will be able to bring together struggling families so they can enjoy the warmth of connection and the joy of the season because of Morongo."

Pastor Victor Archuleta of Victory Outreach Church in Banning said the 300 turkeys provided by Morongo will help struggling families enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner together.

“Morongo’s generous support has made a remarkable difference in our community, and we are truly grateful,” Archuleta said. “The holiday turkeys we receive from the Tribe not only provide nourishment but also bring joy and warmth to the families we serve, helping to create cherished moments during this festive season.”

Participating groups submitted applications to the Tribe and were notified over the summer that they had been selected. For organizations interested in receiving turkeys next Thanksgiving, applications for next year are due in Spring 2025. Applications will be available at https://morongonation.org/thanksgiving-outreach

