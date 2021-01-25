Monday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 89 New Cases and Four More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 25, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 89 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 977 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 14,152 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 228,936 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 27,573.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,088

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,729

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,034

Gallup Service Unit: 4,396

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,504

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,779

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,258

Winslow Service Unit: 1,749

* 36 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 5,321 new cases, Utah reported 859, and New Mexico reported 494 new cases.

“Please be safe and continue to take all precautions. For those who are receiving Hardship Assistance checks, please do not travel to border towns and risk being exposed to Covid-19. The Hardship Assistance funds were intended to help families with essential items and services, so please use the funds for those purposes. We are also concerned with the growing spread of the variant Covid-19 strand that appears to be much more contagious. We do not want to see another large surge in cases. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public at all times, practice social distancing, avoid in-person gatherings, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff