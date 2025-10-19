Monday Morning (October 20, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

October 20, 2025

It's a good day to be Indigenous!

Here are some of the recent articles from Native News Online you may have missed this past weekend:

As the Federal Government Shutdown Continues, the Food Stamp Program Is Running Out of Funds

If the federal government shutdown extends into November, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—which oversees the food stamp program—will exhaust its funding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This would affect approximately 42 million low-income individuals nationwide. Within Native communities, as many as 500,000 tribal citizens could lose access to food assistance.

Read the article.

Green Corn Celebration Reconnects Ho-Chunk Nation to Ancestral Foods and Lands

The smell of corn, venison, and wood smoke circled the air as the Ho-Chunk Nation gathered behind the Tribal Office Building for its annual Green Corn Celebration on October 9.

The celebration featured a community potluck, cooking and craft demonstrations, social and green corn dances, and cultural presentations focused on reconnecting with ancestral food and land practices.

“The green corn to me was often a dance that was held in the fall at each of our powwows,” Jon Greendeer, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation, told Native News Online. “I never really understood exactly where that derived from, because it wasn’t simply a dance.”

Read the article.

Native News Weekly (October 19, 2025): D.C. Briefs

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) strongly condemns the large-scale reductions in force (RIFs) purportedly resulting from the ongoing government shutdown, which disproportionately impact Tribal programs — particularly those supporting health care, housing, economic development, and education in Native communities.

"Targeting people who manage and support programs that are the backbone of Tribal communities — our health, our homes, our economic futures, and our children's education — is not just short-sighted, it's an abdication of the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations," said NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. "Our communities are not expendable. These actions are a betrayal of the promises made to Tribal Nations, and we will not remain silent as the very infrastructure of our future is dismantled."

Read the article.

