Michigan Attorney General Opens Criminal Investigation into Indian Boarding Schools

Details By Levi Rickert December 19, 2025

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the launch of a statewide criminal investigation into Indian boarding schools and related institutions that once operated in Michigan.

The Department of Attorney General will work to identify, document and investigate potential criminal conduct at the schools and pursue prosecutions when warranted.

The department is asking survivors, witnesses and others with firsthand knowledge to come forward with information that could assist the investigation.

“This investigation seeks to bring truth and accountability to a painful chapter in our state’s history,” Nessel said. “My office is committed to ensuring that survivors’ voices are heard and that any criminal acts uncovered are thoroughly investigated and, when possible, prosecuted.”

The Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) reports that eight Indian boarding schools operated in Michigan. The two largest were the Holy Childhood of Jesus School, which operated in Harbor Springs from 1829 to 1983, and the Michigan Indian Industrial Boarding School, which operated in Mount Pleasant from 1893 to 1934.

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Department of Attorney General by email or by phone at 517-897-7391. Tips may be submitted anonymously. Additional information is available on the department’s Native Boarding School Investigation webpage.

