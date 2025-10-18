Native News Weekly (October 19, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 19, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently. With no concrete discussions underway between congreesional Republicans and Democrats, the federal government shutdown will enter its fourth week on Wednesday with no end in sight.

NCAI Strongly Condemns Large-Scale Federal Layoffs Harming Tribal Programs

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) strongly condemns the large-scale reductions in force (RIFs) purportedly resulting from the ongoing government shutdown, which disproportionately impact Tribal programs — particularly those supporting health care, housing, economic development, and education in Native communities.

"Targeting people who manage and support programs that are the backbone of Tribal communities — our health, our homes, our economic futures, and our children's education — is not just short-sighted, it's an abdication of the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations," said NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. "Our communities are not expendable. These actions are a betrayal of the promises made to Tribal Nations, and we will not remain silent as the very infrastructure of our future is dismantled."

CMS Hosts All Tribes Webinar on the Rural Health Transformation Program

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) hosted an All Tribes Webinar on the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). The RHTP was authorized by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and will invest $50 billion into improving rural health care over the next five years.

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) hosted a Tribal caucus to help Tribal leaders, health experts, Tribal organizations, and health professionals prepare for the webinar. During the Tribal caucus, NIHB provided an overview of the RHTP and analyzed its Tribal impacts. You can find the caucus presentation slides here.

To follow up after the webinar, CMS Division of Tribal Affairs (DTA) circulated the presentation slides.

Medicare Open Enrollment is Underway

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. During this period, beneficiaries can review and make changes to their Medicare coverage for 2026, including switching plans or updating prescription drug coverage. Although under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), special enrollment periods have been changed, members of federally recognized Tribes and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) Corporation shareholder can still enroll year-round. We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to compare options and ensure their plan meets their current health needs. The changes made during Open Enrollment are effective January 1 of next year. Read about your options and find more information here.

Federal Government Goes Paperless for Payments

Starting Sept. 30, the federal government went paperless, which means most federal payments that were made by paper check—including Social Security benefits and tax refunds—will be made electronically.

The change came as a result of Executive Order (EO) 14247 “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account” that was signed on March 25, 2024 by President Trump.



In order to promote public awareness of the Federal Government’s shift to secure electronic payments, the Department of the Treasury has created a new resource page related to EO 14247 at MyMoney.gov/FederalPayments.

The new page features frequently asked questions about the EO, directions for signing up for electronic payments, and Federal agency contact information where payment recipients can learn more or get help.

