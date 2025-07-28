Monday Morning: (July 28, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff July 28, 2025

Summer is a busy season filled with activity. Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are full and meaningful.

Trump Signs Order to Remove Homeless from the Streets

Native Americans are 7.5 times more likely to experience homelessness, according to Seattle Indian Health Board data.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order called “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets” that aims to rid American cities of homelessness.

The executive order seeks to reduce homelessness through stricter enforcement, increased use of involuntary treatment and commitment, and defunding of harm-reduction efforts, with a strong focus on public safety and program accountability.

The Great Salt Lake, Water Injustice & The Promise of TEK

A new episode of In the Margins, a PBS Utah series hosted by Harini Bhat, Ph.D, explores the long-standing water challenges facing Indigenous communities in the Western U.S. and the promise of Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) as a solution.

For centuries, tribes like the Shoshone, Paiute, Ute, and Goshute cared for water as a sacred, shared resource. But settler expansion in the 1800s diverted waterways, disrupted ecosystems, and led to violent conflict.

Later policies, like the 1922 Colorado River Compact, excluded tribes entirely, laying the groundwork for today’s disparities.

Native households remain far more likely to lack access to running water. Meanwhile, environmental crises like the shrinking Great Salt Lake are worsening public health risks, particularly for Indigenous and other marginalized communities.

The film highlights how Indigenous-led solutions grounded in TEK, like a Shoshone wetland restoration project returning 10,000 acre-feet of water to the lake,offer hope.

Native News Weekly (July 27, 2025): D.C. Briefs

On July 14, 2025, the House Appropriations Committee released the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies bill. It includes support for critical investments in Indian Country, including programs for Tribal public safety, justice, and the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, estimated at $550 million. Tribal Public Safety and Justice programs received $771.84 million, a 39% increase from FY 2025 enacted levels

Fortunately, the funds approved by the House Appropirations Committee are significanty more than what are in President Donald Trump's FY 2026 Budget.

